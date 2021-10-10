Poland wins gold at the IKF European Korfball Championship B – Division 2021

Congratulations to Poland, champion of the IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division 2021, after winning today’s final vs Slovakia (18-15). A huge number of local supporters could enjoy a very beautiful and exciting final between the best two teams of the tournament. The emotion and tension were constant and the game was only decided in the last quarter. A perfect ending for such a great and wonderful event.

Scotland and Turkey played for Bronze medal in the previous game. The power and intensity of the Turkish team decided the match from the very beginning, giving no options to the Scottish to go back. Tha game ended 9-17 in favour of Turkey.

For 5th place, Ireland defeated Greece 7-17, and Switzerland won by 12-7 Wales in the fight for 7th place.

IKF EKC B – Division 2021 Final Ranking

1st place: Poland

2nd place: Slovakia

3rd place: Turkey

4th place: Scotland

5th place: Ireland

6th place: Greece

7th place: Switzerland

8th place: Wales









Day 6 Final games (Saturday, 9-Oct)

10:00 For 7/8 place: SUI-WAL (link to game)



12:00 For 5/6 place: GRE-IRL (link to game)



14:00 Bronze medal match: SCO-TUR (link to game)



16:00 Final: POL-SVK (link to game)

You can watch all games again visiting www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings. You can also follow and review the best moments, videos, images and videos of the tournament also on our social media channels (see links below).

Info about the Event

The Polish city of Wroclaw were hosting this IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division 2021, with participants from Ireland, Greece, Scotland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Turkey, Wales and Poland competing from 4 to 9 October for the gold medal at this European B-Division championship.

The full match schedule and event rules were available on korfball.sport/?p=24821.

The Polski Związek Korfballu (Polish Korfball Association) was the local organiser of this long-awaited event that was initially planned to take place in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone it one year, but the current situation around Europe and the high percentage of vaccinated allowed to organise indoor competitions following certain prevention protocols to avoid spreading the virus. These are the reasons why the IKF had been working very hard during these previous months to have an accurate IKF COVID-19 protocol which will allow a safe interaction between all participants in the next international events to come.

All visitors and spectators were able to access for free to the venue and they were required to follow the safety and prevention protocols against covid-19 approved by the IKF and the local authorities.

Fans and supporters around the world were be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel.

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Review all the #EKCB2021 on social media!

You could also follow the event during all days on IKF official channels and review the best videos, moments, stories, highlights and photographs of the tournament. Follow us on:

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

More content and updates could be also found on local organiser’s profiles:

► facebook.com/IKFEKC

► instagram.com/ikf_ekc_2021_b

► facebook.com/korfballpoland

Day 6 – Image gallery

By Marco Spelten