Day 5 Review: POL & SVK will play the Final | IKF European Korfball Championship B – Division 2021

The IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division 2021 has its finalists: Poland and Slovakia. These two countries will play this Saturday’s final at 16:00, after qualifying in 2nd place in the group phase and winning their semi-final matches in two great and intense games.

Scotland and Turkey, the other semi-finalists, will fight for Bronze medal in the previous game (at 14:00). For 5th place, Greece will face Ireland at 12:00, and Switzerland and Wales will play for 7th place.

These are today’s results (Day 5, Friday 8-Oct):

Day 6 Match Schedule / Finals (Saturday, 9-Oct)

10:00 For 7/8 place: SUI-WAL (link to game)



12:00 For 5/6 place: GRE-IRL (link to game)



14:00 Bronze medal match: SCO-TUR (link to game)



16:00 Final: POL-SVK (link to game)

The Polish city of Wroclaw is hosting this IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division 2021, with participants from Ireland, Greece, Scotland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Turkey, Wales and Poland competing from 4 to 9 October for the gold medal at this European B-Division championship.

The Polski Związek Korfballu (Polish Korfball Association) is the local organiser of this long-awaited event that was initially planned to take place in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone it one year, but now the current situation around Europe and the high percentage of vaccinated allow to organise indoor competitions following certain prevention protocols to avoid spreading the virus. These are the reasons why the IKF has been working very hard during these last months to have an accurate IKF COVID-19 protocol which will allow a safe interaction between all participants in the next international events to come.

All visitors and spectators are be able to access for free to the venue and they are required to follow the safety and prevention protocols against covid-19 approved by the IKF and the local authorities.

Day 5 – Image gallery

By Marco Spelten