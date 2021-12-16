IKF Open Call – Committee Vacancies
The International Korfball Federation is looking for new members for multiple IKF Committees. The IKF aims to spread korfball…
IKF Season’s Greetings 2022
The IKF EXCO wishes everybody a happy holiday season and a prosperous new year. &nb…
IKF Team visits Birmingham for on-site preparations for TWG 2022
Korfball NewsDecember 6, 2021/by Dani Ezpeleta
An IKF Team with CEO Tilbert La Haye and TWG2022 Korfball Competition Manager Gert Dijkstra this week visited Birmingham…
Updates IKF Events 2022
EuropeDecember 3, 2021/by Tilbert La Haye
The developments of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF…
IKF EU World Korfball Championship Qualifiers 2022
EuropeNovember 29, 2021/by Geke Maat
Invitations for the IKF EU World Korfball Championship Qualifiers 2022 have been sent to all IKF EU Members, with exception…
Looking forward to 2021
ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by Jan Fransoo
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
Stay healthy and safe! – an update from the IKF President
ColumnMarch 18, 2020/by Jan Fransoo
As the Novel Coronavirus has been spreading across the globe, the associated disease COVID-19 is taking more and more people…
Entering a New Korfball Decade – New Year’s Message from the IKF President
ColumnJanuary 1, 2020/by Jan Fransoo
This January we do not just enter a New Year, we actually enter a new decade. For many companies and other organizations,…
An important year ahead – New Year’s Message from the IKF President
ColumnJanuary 1, 2019/by Jan Fransoo
As 2019 commences, it provides us with a good moment to reflect on where we are and what needs to be accomplished to further…
IKF’s presence at SportAccord
ColumnApril 21, 2018/by Jan Fransoo
by Jan Fransoo, IKF President The IKF, along with about 100 other international sports federations and about 2000 delegates…
#TheTeamFiles: England (IKF WKC 2019)
Passion, skill and unity drive England in top six quest England has featured in every IKF World Korfball Championship, playing…
#TheTeamFiles: Portugal (IKF WKC 2019)
Recent triumphs energise Portugal Portugal goes to the IKF World Korfball Championship 2019 buoyed up by two recent significant…
#TheTeamFiles: Catalonia (IKF WKC 2019)
After dropping back, Catalonia looks forward Last year at the IKF European Korfball Championship 2018 Catalonia finished…
#TheTeamFiles: South Africa (IKF WKC 2019)
InterviewJuly 24, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
Host aims to build on most intense preparation ever South Africa is the only African country to have participated at the…
#TheTeamFiles: Czech Republic (IKF WKC 2019)
InterviewJuly 24, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
Czechs strive for a way back to korfball’s highest level The Czech Republic has a special place in international korfball…
The Asociacion Peruana de Korfball (Peru) joins IKF
AmericasNovember 17, 2021/by Geke Maat
At the General Meeting held on October 30 in Antwerp (BEL), the Asociacion Peruana de Korfball (AKOPE) joined the IKF as…
NED beats BEL in the IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021 Final!
Korfball NewsOctober 30, 2021/by Dani Ezpeleta
The gold medal of this IKF European Korfball Championship A - Division 2021 has its owner: the Netherlands. In today's…
World Korfball Community makes pledge towards Olympic inclusion
Organisational newsNovember 10, 2021/by Tilbert La Haye
A total of 48 member countries of the IKF have made commitments on their specific contribution to help the IKF reach its…
IKF World Korfball Awards 2021 to Argentina, Belgium, Hong Kong China, Poland and Switzerland
Organisational newsNovember 9, 2021/by Tilbert La Haye
The International Korfball Federation has presented its biannual World Korfball Awards at its General Meeting in Antwerp,…