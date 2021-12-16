IKF Open Call – Committee Vacancies

The International Korfball Federation is looking for new members for multiple IKF Committees. The IKF aims to spread korfball around the globe and help its 69 member countries to develop korfball on both an elite- and grassroots level. All committees actively work towards this goal, and some of the committees are now offering exciting positions for korfball enthusiasts.

The IKF encourages anyone interested and capable to apply. If you know someone in your network that would fit the description, please don’t hesitate to refer the position to them. For more details of the IKF organisational structure, please see the IKF Organisation Chart. All positions are volunteer (unpaid) positions; initial appointments are for a two-year period, with the possibility to have this extended.

The positions are:

IKF Medical Committee – Nutritionist

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 8 January 2022

IKF Therapeutic Use Exemption Committee – Physician

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 8 January

IKF Referee Assessor

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 15 January 2022

IKF Referee education content creator

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 15 January 2022

IKF Referee Instructor

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 15 January 2022

IKF Referee Scout – Analyst

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 15 January