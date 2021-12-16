open_call_ikf_vacancies_Dec2021

IKF Open Call – Committee Vacancies

/0 Comments/in , /by

The International Korfball Federation is looking for new members for multiple IKF Committees. The IKF aims to spread korfball around the globe and help its 69 member countries to develop korfball on both an elite- and grassroots level. All committees actively work towards this goal, and some of the committees are now offering exciting positions for korfball enthusiasts.

The IKF encourages anyone interested and capable to apply. If you know someone in your network that would fit the description, please don’t hesitate to refer the position to them. For more details of the IKF organisational structure, please see the IKF Organisation Chart. All positions are volunteer (unpaid) positions; initial appointments are for a two-year period, with the possibility to have this extended.

The positions are:

IKF Medical Committee – Nutritionist

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 8 January 2022

IKF Therapeutic Use Exemption Committee – Physician

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 8 January

IKF Referee Assessor

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 15 January 2022

IKF Referee education content creator

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 15 January 2022

IKF Referee Instructor

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 15 January 2022

IKF Referee Scout – Analyst

More information here

Application form here

Application deadline: 15 January

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2022_3dec2021 (002)

Updates IKF Events 2022

EuropeDecember 3, 2021/by
The developments of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2022_3dec2021 (002)

Updates IKF Events 2022

EuropeDecember 3, 2021/by
The developments of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF…
IKF Season’s Greetings 2022 header_IKF_christmas_2021