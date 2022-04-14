header_post_ready_ikfu19wkc2022

The IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2022 is on!

From 15 to 17 April 2022 the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2022 is taking place in the Czech city of Kutná Hora. Thirteen teams from 3 different continents will compete to become the new U19 World Champion.

The last 2 editions of this traditional and well-known event had to be cancelled due to the covid pandemic. But despite the different evolution of the situation in each country, it’s been possible for the Czech Korfball Association to organise this 2022 edition as well as for the participating teams to prepare and travel to play this always exciting tournament.

All supporters and visitors are welcome to enjoy live this event at the sports hall following all the hygienic and local protocols. And korfball fans around the world can also watch and follow this event on IKF’s data website: www.worldkorfball.sport (live games, play-by-play, all results and scorers, statistics, etc.). All matches played in Hall 1 will be live streamed on IKF Youtube channel.

Furthermore, we invite you to follow this event 24/7 on IKF and Czech Korfball social media channels with the best moments, images, videos, highlights and latest information. Share your moments with us using the hashtag #U19WKC and enjoy that korfball is back!

More info: https://korfball.sport/event/ikf-u19-world-korfball-championship-2022

