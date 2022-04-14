Watch the Dutch ‘Korfbal League’ and ‘Youth’ Finals 2022 live in English
Korfball fans around the world will be able to watch and enjoy next Saturday’s ‘Korfbal League Final’ and ‘Youth Final’ live, with English commentary, on www.eyecons.com. Previously to both games, a full studio program around these two games will be also broadcasted in English.
As usual, a live stream in Dutch will be available on www.eyecons.com and also on Dutch national TV public broadcaster NOS.
You can register for free on www.eyecons.com to enjoy the live streams of these Dutch finals! More info available on www.korfballeague.nl/korfbalfinale
Times and link to the English broadcast: https://eyecons.com/videos/youth-final-and-korfbal-league-final-english-commentary-6328
YOUTH FINAL
Start stream: 13.30h
Start match: 14.00h
Presentation: Rick Memelink
Analysis: to be announced
Commentary: Tom Brady and Manon Wiegerink
KORFBAL LEAGUE FINAL
Start match: 16.00h
Presentation: Ferdinand Wittenberg
Analysis: Jan Sjouke van den Bos
Commentary: Tom Brady and Manon Wiegerink