korfbal_league_final_2022_header

Watch the Dutch ‘Korfbal League’ and ‘Youth’ Finals 2022 live in English

/0 Comments/in , /by

Korfball fans around the world will be able to watch and enjoy next Saturday’s ‘Korfbal League Final’ and ‘Youth Final’ live, with English commentary, on www.eyecons.com. Previously to both games, a full studio program around these two games will be also broadcasted in English.

As usual, a live stream in Dutch will be available on www.eyecons.com and also on Dutch national TV public broadcaster NOS.

You can register for free on www.eyecons.com to enjoy the live streams of these Dutch finals! More info available on www.korfballeague.nl/korfbalfinale

Times and link to the English broadcast: https://eyecons.com/videos/youth-final-and-korfbal-league-final-english-commentary-6328

YOUTH FINAL
Start stream: 13.30h
Start match: 14.00h

Presentation: Rick Memelink
Analysis: to be announced
Commentary: Tom Brady and Manon Wiegerink

KORFBAL LEAGUE FINAL
Start match: 16.00h

Presentation: Ferdinand Wittenberg
Analysis: Jan Sjouke van den Bos
Commentary: Tom Brady and Manon Wiegerink

korfbal_league_final_2022

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
open_call_nutritionist_March_2022b

IKF Open Call – Nutritionist

Organisational newsMarch 24, 2022/by
The International Korfball Federation is looking for a Nutritionist for the IKF Medical Committee. The IKF aims to spread…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
twg2022_pools

The World Games 2022 – Pools

Korfball NewsFebruary 26, 2022/by
The pools for korball competition at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama have been published. During a live draw,…
open_call_nutritionist_March_2022b

IKF Open Call – Nutritionist

Organisational newsMarch 24, 2022/by
The International Korfball Federation is looking for a Nutritionist for the IKF Medical Committee. The IKF aims to spread…
IKF lift suspension of the Korfball Federation of India korfball_federation_india_12april2022 header_post_ready_ikfu19wkc2022 The IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2022 is on!