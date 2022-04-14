Watch the Dutch ‘Korfbal League’ and ‘Youth’ Finals 2022 live in English

Korfball fans around the world will be able to watch and enjoy next Saturday’s ‘Korfbal League Final’ and ‘Youth Final’ live, with English commentary, on www.eyecons.com. Previously to both games, a full studio program around these two games will be also broadcasted in English.

As usual, a live stream in Dutch will be available on www.eyecons.com and also on Dutch national TV public broadcaster NOS.

You can register for free on www.eyecons.com to enjoy the live streams of these Dutch finals! More info available on www.korfballeague.nl/korfbalfinale

Times and link to the English broadcast: https://eyecons.com/videos/youth-final-and-korfbal-league-final-english-commentary-6328

YOUTH FINAL

Start stream: 13.30h

Start match: 14.00h

Presentation: Rick Memelink

Analysis: to be announced

Commentary: Tom Brady and Manon Wiegerink

KORFBAL LEAGUE FINAL

Start match: 16.00h

Presentation: Ferdinand Wittenberg

Analysis: Jan Sjouke van den Bos

Commentary: Tom Brady and Manon Wiegerink