The Korfball Champions League is here!

The first edition of the IKF Korfball Champions League is ready to start with two first rounds, to be played from 23 to 25 September 2022 in Portugal and Poland.

The IKF KCL Round 1-A will take place in Lisbon capital, and the IKF KCL Round 1-B will be held in the Polish city of Oleśnica. This new format will allow for more matches between clubs of similar strength, doing justice to the growing club competitions in Europe.

FINAL DAY UPDATED RESULTS (R1A):

For 7th place: Marmara USC – FJEP Bonson [19-11]

For 5th place: Norwich Knights – CCCD Carnaxide [9-11]

For 3rd place: CC Oeiras – Platja d’Aro KC [16-14]

For 1st place: TuS Schildgen – KC Barcelona [0-0]

FINAL DAY UPDATED RESULTS (R1B):

For 7th place: Kékvölgy SE – SKK Dolphins [9-7]

For 5th place: Yıldız Teknik USC – Glasgow KC [13-7]

For 3rd place: SJBAGB – AZS Balluff [10-11]

For 1st place: Tornadoes KC – KK Brno [16-6]

UPDATE: Tornadoes KC, from England, and the German TuS Schildgen, qualify to play the IKF Champions League Round 2 next 18-20 November 2022 in Prostějov, Czech Republic.

POOLS AND MATCH SCHEDULES:

The participants were allocated in R1-A or R1-B in these first inaugural KCL 2022/2023 events according to the following ranking, and the winner of R1-A and the winner of R1-B both progress to the IKF KCL Round 2, that will be played from 18 to 20 November in Prostějov, Czech Republic.

More information about this new competition format for European korfball clubs can be found here.

All fans around the world will be able to follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …):

