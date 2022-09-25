TuS Schildgen and Tornadoes KC qualify for the IKF KCL Round 2

The first two rounds of this new IKF Korfball Champions League competition are over, and the two teams that will play the 2n Round in Prostějov are known: the Germanas winner of the R1A played in Lisbon, and the Englishafter winning all their games in the R1B played in Oleśnica, Poland.

Three intense and wonderful days for all the local audience and fans around the world watching the live streams, with all clubs doing their best to reach the final and achieve the qualification for Round 2. The last final day was extremely exciting in both venues, with really tight and close games decided in the last quarters. A great competition has started, and it will continue next 18-20 November 2022 in Prostějov, Czech Republic, with the IKF KCL Round 2 (more info).

These are the final results of this both events played from 23 to 25 September 2022 in Portugal and Poland, organised by the IKF in collaboration with the Portuguese Korfball Federation and the Polish Korfball Association:

KCL R1-A Live streams playlist:

KCL R1-B Live streams playlist:

The participants were allocated in R1-A or R1-B in these first inaugural KCL 2022/2023 events according to the following ranking, and the winner of R1-A and the winner of R1-B both progress to the IKF KCL Round 2, that will be played from 18 to 20 November in Prostějov, Czech Republic.

More information about this new competition format for European korfball clubs can be found here.

LIVE STREAMS, RESULTS & SOCIAL MEDIA

All fans around the world were be able to follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …):

On social media, you can find the best images, clips and highlights, visiting the following official @IKFeurope and @IKFKCL profiles, as well as the regular and well-known IKF profiles (see below) and via the hashtags #KCL and #korfball:

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► twitter.com/korfball

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

IKF KCL R1-A Exclusive content ► facebook.com/IKFeurope

► twitter.com/IKFeurope

► instagram.com/IKFeurope IKF KCL R1-B Exclusive content ► facebook.com/IKFKCL

► twitter.com/IKFKCL

► instagram.com/IKFKCL