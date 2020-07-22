Vacancy: Chair IKF Development and Education Committee

The International Korfball Federation seeks applications for the position of

Chair of the IKF Development and Education Committee and Member of the IKF Executive Committee

(volunteer position; up to 10 hours per week)

The International Korfball Federation’s development mission is to enable anyone in the world to play our mixed-gender team sport whenever and wherever they want. As a mixed-gender sport, we believe in the values of equality and opportunity, while the competitive game is seen as a target to aim for the best possible performance and international participation.

The development strategy for the next quadrennial aims at working with our 40 strongest national organisations among the current 70 members, in order to increase participation numbers, level of competition, and organisational strength. In addition, the remaining 30 young countries need basic developmental support. For this, the IKF, together with key partners such as the national korfball associations of the Netherlands, Belgium, and Chinese Taipei, and with financial assistance from the International Olympic Committee, runs a development and education program. This program is coordinated by the IKF Development and Education Committee.

Responsibilities

The Chair of the IKF Development and Education Committee, within the overall IKF Strategy, operationalises the development strategy and executes the development. Execution includes the administrative running of the program, including matters such as organising the call for project proposals, allocation and monitoring of projects, measuring and reporting on key performance indicators. Furthermore, the Chair leads the DEC team with members from across all continents. Using virtual meetings, the Chair inspires and leads the committee members, en helps them being successful in their continent. Within the DEC, a specific Coaching education team leads the development and innovation of korfball coaching courses worldwide.

Further, the DEC Chair is a Member of the IKF Executive Committee and hence shares responsibility for the overall decision making and management of the IKF.

Duties include:

Organising, planning, and monitoring of the IKF Development Program

Strategic planning of and reporting on the IKF Development Program

Aligning with key stakeholders, such as donors and beneficiaries of the program, and member organisations of the IKF

Seeking of funds and applying for grants to enlarge the size and impact of the IKF Development Program

Developing the IKF education program, including organising the course calendar, developing online education, and developing a global network of qualified instructors

Requirements:

Passion for mixed-gender team sports

Global orientation

Experience with sports development, ideally in korfball or a similar team sport

Excellent communication skills

Well-organized and meticulous

Advanced level of English, and ideally one or two additional global languages

Benefits:

Be part of the future development of korfball, and have a major influence on its course of development

Be part of all key decisions of the International Korfball Federation

Be able to develop a wonderful network of passionate sports developers across the globe

Expenses covered in accordance with the IKF reimbursement policies

Invitations to all IKF events

Position

The membership of the IKF Executive Committee is an elected position by the General Meeting of the IKF. Elections will be held in November 2021. Prior to this, the selected candidate will be co-opted as a full member of the IKF Executive Committee. Given the current background of the members in the IKF Executive Committee and IKF Council, candidates from the A-countries (Netherlands, Belgium, and Chinese Taipei) are not eligible for this position.

Following the IKF Statutes, a candidate needs to be (or become) a member of a national organisation that is a full member of the IKF. Associate Members may not propose candidates for the Membership of the IKF Executive Committee.

The position is a voluntary position and does not entail any salary or indemnification. Out-of-pocket expenses are covered insofar as needed to conduct the work.

Information

If you would like more information about this position, please contact the CEO of the IKF, Mr Tilbert La Haye (Tilbert.la.haye@ikf.org), or the Secretary General of the IKF Ms Joana Faria (joana.faria@ikf.org ).

Applications

Applications should include a detailed resume and a motivation letter, and should be sent to the IKF Office office@ikf.org . Review of applications will start on September 15, 2020, and continue until the position has been filled.