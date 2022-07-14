TWG 2022 Day 2 – July 14

Welcome to Day 2 of the korfball competition at The World Games 2022. From 13 to 17 July 2022 the World Games 2022 is taking place in the city of Birmingham, Alabama, USA. Eight teams are competing for medals at the 11th edition of The World Games.

Below you will find videos, photos and a updates – updated throughout the day.

The Referee / Match Official appointments for Day 2 have been confirmed.

Netherlands v Chinese Taipei

The first match on day 2 of the korfball competition at The World Games 2022 was between the finalists in 2017 World Games, Netherlands and Chinese Taipei.

Netherlands started this game with the level of fierce intensity that simply overpowered the team from Chinese Taipei racing 7-0 lead.

The level of pressure applied in defence by the Netherlands forced Taipei into making several uncharacteristic mistakes. At the end of first Quarter the scoreline was 10-3.

The second period was almost a replica of the first with team Netherlands dominating Taipei all over the court including in the rebound, which allowed the Netherlands multiple attempts to score.

At the halftime break Chinese Taipei trailed by 13 goals [18-5]. In an attempt to change things around Chinese Taipei coach Fang-Yi HSIEH made four substitutes at halftime, entering the match was Chun-Ta CHEN, Tzu-Yao HUANG Ya-Wen LIN and Kai-Yeh LO.

Midway through the second half Netherlands coach Jan NIEBEEK made 6 substitutes bringing on Esther CORDUS, Alwin OUT, Anouk HAARS, Terrenc GRIEMINK, Barbara BROUWER and Jelmer JONKER.

Olav VAN WIJNGAARDEN top scored in the match with 9 goals, but the goal of the game was scored in the last minute by Taipei’s Ya-Wen LIN who scored from distance resulting in the loudest cheers from the crowd in the arena.

Final score [34-18]. Tomorrow the Netherlands take on Czech Republic who pushed Taipei close on the opening day. Chinese Taipei will play Portugal in their last match of the group stage.

Belgium v China

Our second match on Day 2 of the korfball competition at The World Games 2022 was between Belgium and China. Due to the restrictions in China the opportunities to play competitively in recent months has been significantly limited. The lack of top level competition for Team China was clear for all to see.

Both teams traded goals for the opening minutes before Belgium pulled ahead ending the first period [7-3]. The match was effectively won in the second period after Belgium scored a further 10 goals to China’s 2.

Belgium scored some beautiful goals which was fully appreciated by the audience, many of whom were watching korfball for the first time. Halftime [17-5] in favour of Belgium.

Several substitutions were made in the second half by China in an attempt to inject some fresh legs and more energy, unfortunately the changes were unable to stop the Diamonds (Belgium) from scoring a further 10 goals.

Belgium’s Kian AMORGASTE top scored in the game with 8 goals.

Final score 27-11.

Germany v Suriname

The third match today was a must win match for Germany after their [26-9] defeat by Belgium on day one. If Suriname won they would be guaranteed a top four finish.

The match was highly competitive from the moment referee Lukas Pazourek (CZE) whistled to start the game to the full-time signal.

For the majority of the match neither team were able to assert their dominance on the game. Both teams fought for every ball and gave maximum effort, resulting in a physically competitive match.

There was little to separate the teams during the first half. Halftime [11-9] in favour of Germany.

Vladimir SLOT who top scored for Suriname scored twice in quick succession in the third period to level the scores at 15-15.

Pascal DEMUTH won and converted the resulting penalty to put Germany back into the lead [16-15] with 29 minutes played. Germany would remain ahead for the remainder of the match.

Final score; [ 24-22] in favour of Germany. Gerald VAN DIJK top scored in the match for Suriname with 7 goals. Germany’s Anna ORTH was the female top goal scorer with 6 goals.

On day three of the competition Germany will take on China, with Suriname taking on the No.2 ranked team in the World, Belgium.

Portugal v Czech Republic

Our final match on Day 2 was a must win for both teams after both recorded defeats on the opening day of the competition. On the first day Portugal lost to current World Games champions the Netherlands [29-13] and Czech Republic went down [21-17] to Chinese Taipei.

This was a crucial match, victory today would mean they remained in contention for a medal at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama.

It was pleasing to see Portugal’s Tiago Miguel Castro Vasconcelos Luz return to the starting line up after an injury scare in the previous day’s game.

The match was full of passion and intensity, not just from the players on the court, but from the Coaches and substitutes on the bench.

The action was non-stop and end-to-end, with very little to separate the teams. At the end of the first period Portugal were ahead 6-4, and went into the halftime break [10-9].

Portugal briefly went 5 goals clear during the second half thanks to goals from Isabel ALMEIDA, Tiago Miguel CASTRO VASCONCELOS LUZ and Inês SANTOS before a comeback from Czech Republic reduced their deficit to two goals.

Final score [16-13] to Portugal.

