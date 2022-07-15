TWG 2022 Day 3 – July 15

Welcome to the third day of the korfball competition at The World Games 2022. Today is the final matches in the Group stage. From 13 to 17 July 2022 the World Games 2022 is taking place in the city of Birmingham, Alabama, USA. Eight teams are competing for medals at the 11th edition of The World Games.

Below you will find videos, photos and a updates – updated throughout the day.

The Referee and Match Official appointments for Day 3 have been confirmed.

China v Germany

.

Chinese Taipei v Portugal

.

Netherlands v Czech Republic

.

Belgium v Suriname

.

Full games schedule

All the korfball matches at The World Games will be available to watch for free on the IKF live streaming service available on www.worldkorfball.sport and the IKF YouTube channel, matches on the final day are also available on The World Games website or on the Olympic Channel.

Match Schedule

You can follow the scores and match information Live through IKF World Korfball data website. The full fixture list is also available here.

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association and organised with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

We invite you to follow this korfball event 24/7 on IKF social media channels with the best moments, images, videos, highlights and latest information.

