TWG 2022 Day 1 – July 13

The korfball competition at The World Games 2022 has started! From 13 to 1 7 July 2022 the World Games 2022 is taking place in the city of Birmingham, Alabama, USA. Eight team are competing for medals at the 11th edition of The World Games.

The Referee / Match Official appointments for Day 1 have been confirmed.

These are the reviews of all games being played today:



Belgium v Germany

The opening match of The World Games 2022 was between Belgium and Germany with both teams scoring goals in the first few minutes. After 6 minutes the scoreboard showed 3-3. In the second period Belgium stamped their authority on the match with nine unanswered goals meaning they went into the half-time break leading 12-3.

Belgium Head Coach Detlef Elewaut made substitutions throughout the second half to give all the squad court time.

In the stands watching the match was International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Mr Thomas Bach. Read more about the visit of the IOC President here.

Team Germany improved in the second half scoring 6 additional goals, however Belgium were too strong, winning with a final score of 26-9.

Belgium’s Lars COURTENS top scored in the match with 5 goals with Julie CALUWE scoring 4 of her own. You can watch the match back here.

Netherlands v Portugal

The Netherlands started their World Games 2022 campaign with a 29-13 win over Portugal.

Both teams started slowly with the scores close for the majority of the first half, mainly as a result of Netherlands missing several penalty shots. At half-time Portugal trailed by 7.

Netherlands made a spectacular start to the second half scoring seven before Portugal’s Hugo FERNANDES scored from distance.

Netherlands No.19 Jelmer JONKER top scored in the match with 7 goals, with Esther CORDUS top scoring with 4 of her own.

Next up for Netherlands is Chinese Taipei, and for Portugal they take on Czech Republic.

Chinese Taipei v Czech Republic

China v Suriname

Full games schedule

All the korfball matches at The World Games will be available to watch for free on the IKF live streaming service available on www.worldkorfball.sport and the IKF YouTube channel, matches on the final day are also available on The World Games website or on the Olympic Channel.

For the latest information from The World Games search online using the hashtags #WeAreTheWorldGames, #TWG2022 and #Korfball.

Match Schedule

You can follow the scores and match information Live through IKF World Korfball data website. The full fixture list is also available here.

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association and organised with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

